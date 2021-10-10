Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Held in check Sunday
McLaurin caught four of 11 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Saints. The third-year wideout was Taylor Heinicke's favorite option on the day once again, but he wasn't able to do much with the volume as the New Orleans secondary made a point of not letting McLaurin beat them. The yardage was a season low, but he's seen double-digit targets in three of Heinicke's four starts heading into a potentially juicy Week 6 clash with Kansas City.www.cbssports.com
