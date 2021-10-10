Patriots' Mac Jones: Works efficiently in win

Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Texans. Jones didn't have a massive game from a stats perspective, but he methodically led the Patriots' offense to a victory. He spread targets around, as seven different receivers recorded multiple receptions. His longest completion went for 24 yards to Jakobi Meyers, and he delivered a 13-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry. Despite impressing five games into his rookie season, Jones' success on the field hasn't led to much fantasy value as he has only five total touchdowns and has yet to top 300 passing yards in a game.