CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots' Mac Jones: Works efficiently in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Texans. Jones didn't have a massive game from a stats perspective, but he methodically led the Patriots' offense to a victory. He spread targets around, as seven different receivers recorded multiple receptions. His longest completion went for 24 yards to Jakobi Meyers, and he delivered a 13-yard touchdown to Hunter Henry. Despite impressing five games into his rookie season, Jones' success on the field hasn't led to much fantasy value as he has only five total touchdowns and has yet to top 300 passing yards in a game.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones sneaks in insane NFL record despite loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

All eyes were understandably on Tom Brady during Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, as it marked the first time that the future Hall of Fame quarterback stepped foot in Foxborough for a game since parting ways with the Pats in 2020. Despite Brady’s presence, though, Mac Jones found a way to steal some of the limelight with an encouraging performance under center.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Yardbarker

Do quarterback Mac Jones, Patriots have a Cam Newton-inspired audible?

Do the New England Patriots have a Cam Newton-inspired audible call? Something Mac Jones did on Sunday night left many wondering. A minute into Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones used a “Superman” audible call. He pretended to pull his shirt apart to reveal a mock Superman “S” on his chest.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

Patriots vs. Bucs thumbs up, thumbs down: Mac Jones hangs with Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH – Tom Brady’s hyped-up return to Gillette Stadium turned into a low-scoring dogfight Sunday night with Patriots rookie Mac Jones more than ready for the battle with the GOAT. Brady, though, pulled out the tight win by leading the Bucs to a late game-winning field goal. Tampa Bay held on for the 19-17 victory when Jones's own late drive saw Nick Folk's 56-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Has Surprising Take On Patriots’ Worrisome QB Hit Trend

One common thread that’s connected the New England Patriots’ three defeats this season: Mac Jones winding up on the ground far too frequently. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback took a total of seven hits in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He absorbed 11 in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battered him with a season-high 12, plus two more on plays that were negated by penalties.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Texans#Fantasy#American Football
telegram.com

Patriots-Buccaneers takeaways: Mac Jones answers the challenge, but Tom Brady prevails

FOXBORO – By the time Tom Brady came out on the field, he heard it. The Gillette Stadium crowd welcomed back the greatest quarterback of all-time on Sunday. It was impossible not to hear the ‘Brady! Brady! ‘Brady! Chants’ before the game even began. Once that first whistle blew, fans in attendance weren’t disappointed.
NFL
News4Jax.com

Former Bolles QB Mac Jones earning praise in rookie season with Patriots

When the dust had settled after the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, five teams had added new quarterbacks. The Jaguars, Jets and 49ers made Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance the first three picks of the draft. Chicago took Justin Fields with the 11th pick. And with the 15th pick of the draft, the New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who starred in high school at the Bolles School.
NFL
NESN

Video Shows Mic’d-Up Tom Brady Embracing Mac Jones, Other Patriots

After Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, Mac Jones refused to offer details about his postgame talk with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. As it turns out, he didn’t need to. The NFL on Tuesday tweeted a video containing footage of a mic’d-up Brady embracing Jones and other members of the Patriots...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Gives Initial Mac Jones Review, Thoughts On Patriots Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, Tom Brady was asked for his thoughts on Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones. “I haven’t seen him much at all,” Brady said during the lead-up to his team’s Sunday night game in New England. Well, Brady saw plenty of Jones on Sunday during the Tampa...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Tom Brady had a little advice for rookie Mac Jones: ‘Keep working’

Tom Brady led a fourth-quarter drive for the go-ahead points at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. No news there – except he did it as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of the New England Patriots. In his first game against the Patriots since leaving New England after...
NFL
Boston Globe

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers survive, capture a 19-17 win over Mac Jones and the Patriots

In the end, one of the most heavily hyped NFL games in recent history lived up to its billing. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, in his first game back at Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots, engineered a dramatic 19-17 win over New England on Sunday, one that was cemented when Nick Folk missed a 56-yard field goal attempt with less than a minute remaining.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots rookie Mac Jones drops truth bomb on heartbreaking loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones acquitted himself nicely against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns while completing 19 consecutive passes at one point. Jones got the Patriots in position to take a long field goal to win the game in the final seconds, but Nick Folk doinked a 56-yard try in the rain as part of a valiant effort in a 19-17 loss.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mac Jones has first statement showing with Patriots after going toe to toe with Tom Brady in loss to Bucs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Leading up to the Patriots-Buccaneers "Sunday Night Football" matchup in Week 4, the talk of the NFL centered around Tom Brady and his return to New England to face his former team for the first time. While the Tampa Bay quarterback was able to leave his former stomping grounds victorious, it's Patriots first-round rookie Mac Jones, who stole some eyeballs away from the quarterback's homecoming at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
NESN

How Mac Jones Has Impressed Cowboys Coach Ahead Of Patriots Game

Mike McCarthy liked what he saw from Mac Jones when the New England Patriots rookie was at Alabama. And he’s noticed many of those same positive attributes from the young quarterback this season. McCarthy, whose Dallas Cowboys will visit Jones and the Patriots this Sunday, spoke highly of the first-round...
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Had No Problems Rooting For Patriots Against Tom Brady, Came Away Impressed By Mac Jones

BOSTON (CBS) — There may not be a non-family member on this planet that Julian Edelman loves more than Tom Brady. But his love for the Patriots runs stronger. While Edelman talked a lot about his expectations of feeling conflicted while watching his former quarterback play against his former team, the retired receiver said on “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+ that he had absolutely no issues rooting for the Patriots to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday night. “You know what? I wasn’t,” Edelman said when asked if he felt conflicted while watching. “I love Tom, I love Gronk … but I’m not...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy