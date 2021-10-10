CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks He’s ‘Closest to Finding’ Brian Laundrie

By Taylor Cunningham
 6 days ago
Dog the Bounty Hunter is deep into his search for Gabby Petito’s missing finance’ Brian Laundrie. And the scorned reality star believes he’s hot on the fugitives trail. Dog joined the hunt for Laundrie shortly after the remains of his murdered van life partner were found inside a Wyoming state park in mid-September. And from the very start, Dog has been certain he’ll locate Laundrie and turn him into the FBI.

Evan
5d ago

Nice try Dog, this is the real world, not like the tv show you had. Please leave the investigation to the FBI and local police departments.

38
Overholtzer Heather
4d ago

I have to give him this I'm not a big fan but at least he's out there looking when I'm sitting in my nice house warm and food on the table so I have to give him some credit for being out there and having fundraisers and having a search team yes he cannot detain him but someone else can

18
DV Essex
4d ago

the police still haven't found him.so what's so wrong letting a professionalbounty hunter like Chapman find him ?

18
