Athens-Clarke County Commissioners will get an update at their Tuesday work session on the county’s efforts to move away from non-renewable sources of energy. Two years ago, the Commission approved an ambitious pair of goals that, if they come to fruition, would see 100% of the energy for county-owned property coming from clean and renewable sources by 2035, and 100% of the community’s electricity needs coming from renewable sources by that same year. The Commission’s goals also include 100 percent of all the county’s energy needs coming from clean and renewable energy sources by 2050.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO