After another strong performance against Auburn, is Arkansas WR Treylon Burks the WR1 in the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Arkansas Razorbacks’ early season magic hasn’t hung on, as their latest loss to Auburn makes them 1-3 in the SEC. It’s tough to see with a team that’s been a joy to watch on both sides of the ball. The bright spot for this Arkansas team is that they have a trio of 2022 NFL Draft prospects to watch, the most notable of those being wide receiver Treylon Burks.

