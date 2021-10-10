CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle wreck on Highway 27

By Kelley Branch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicksburg Daily News has received reports of a wreck involving a motorcycle on Highway 27 at Gibson Road. Initial reports indicate that there are no serious injuries associated with the accident, however, caution in the area is advised.

