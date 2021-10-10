Motorcycle wreck on Highway 27

A Guerneville man has been identified as the fatality victim in a head on crash between a pick up truck and a bus. 46-year-old Gabriel Nelson was driving east in his pick up along River Road near Old Fellows Park Road when he drove into the opposite lane and collided with a Sonoma County Transit bus. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene while the bus driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Five others on the bus were unharmed. CHP is still trying to determine why Nelson’s pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic.

GUERNEVILLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO