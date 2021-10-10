CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Domestic Box Office Is Shaken But Not Stirred By James Bond’s $56 Million ‘No Time To Die’ Opening

Box Office Mojo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time To Die, the 25th official chapter in the long-running 007 film franchise and Daniel Craig’s swan song as license-to-kill agent James Bond, spent the better part of the COVID pandemic gathering dust on MGM’s shelves waiting for the right moment to make its way to multiplexes. This weekend, that long wait finally ended. So, did those 18 months of delays and date changes pay off? It depends whether you see the martini glass as half full or half empty. With its $56 million opening weekend in North America, the action-packed tentpole fell well short of box-office soothsayers’ predictions, but it still marks one of the biggest debuts of 2021.

www.boxofficemojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Chloe Grace Moretz
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Oscar Isaac
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Robb Report

Driving James Bond’s Original Aston Martin DB5 Left Us Shaken and Stirred

I wore a tux and shined my shoes for the occasion. I even worked on a Sean Connery–esque Scottish accent, all in preparation to get behind the wheel of every wannabe covert operative’s dreams, the Aston Martin DB5 immortalized in the James Bond film franchise. It was November of 1995. I had come to the Blackhawk Auto Museum in Danville, Calif., where the revered star car was on display at the time, the very 1963 Aston Martin DB5 that agent 007 piloted in both Goldfinger and Thunderball. This was the true original, chassis No. DP216/1, the so-called “gadget” car and not one...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Shaken But Not Stirred#Hbo Max#Domestic Box Office#Covid#Mgm#Pg 13 Rated
imdb.com

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what.
MOVIES
Variety

Joe Russo on Fallout From Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit: ‘People’s Nerves Are Fraying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe Russo weighed in on Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” legal battle with Disney on Thursday, calling it “unfortunate” that the conflict spilled out into the public domain, but suggesting that it’s a sign of the times for an industry gripped by uncertainty. “There’s a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries, because there’s a lot of disruption,” he said. “People’s nerves are fraying, and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen or where anything is going.” The “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” co-director spoke to Variety during Rome’s MIA market about Johansson’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against...
CELEBRITIES
Box Office Mojo

‘Halloween Kills’ To Slash The Competition; ‘The Last Duel’ To Duel It Out Against Holdovers

No Time To Die may not have broken records last weekend, but the overall weekend box office did: It was the first time since the pandemic began that we had two weekends in a row with a total gross exceeding $100 million, which until this month only two weekends had accomplished. This weekend we might see that happen for a third week in a row with the releases of Universal’s Halloween Kills, the latest entry in the long running slasher franchise, and 20th Century’s The Last Duel, the latest historical epic from Ridley Scott. While we saw some big grosses from individual films over the summer, we’re finally starting to see a steady slate of films that audiences are showing up for and solid numbers from the market as a whole.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as the British Secret Service agent. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first […]
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Targets $50 Million Opening Weekend, Despite Simultaneous Peacock Debut

More than 40 years after the first “Halloween,” Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are still box office gold. “Halloween Kills” is targeting a $50.16 million three-day opening at the domestic box office. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse’s horror sequel took in $22.86 million on Friday, more than enough to land the weekend’s top slot. While the Friday numbers of “Halloween Kills” fall a bit short of the $33 million opening day of 2018’s “Halloween” (director David Gordon Green’s previous series entry), the result is still a marked achievement, not only for a pandemic release, but also for a film with a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Heads for Killer $50M Opening Despite Dual Peacock Launch

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is doing killer business at the box office, where it is headed for the biggest debut of the pandemic era for a horror film or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service. Filmmaker David Gordon Green’s R-rated slasher pic earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theaters in North America for a projected $50 million weekend. Halloween Kills also launched Friday on Universal’s sister streaming service Peacock. Day-and-date releases, a controversial practice, have become commonplace during the pandemic as media conglomerates race to grow their streaming services and collapse the theatrical window....
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

From ‘Belfast’ to ‘Spencer,’ Top Oscar Contenders Are Skipping Platforms to Open Big

For an Oscar-contending film, the platform run — opening in perhaps five theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and slowly increasing its footprint over weeks or months — is sacred. In the last 15 years, “Argo” and “The Departed” are the only two Oscar Best Picture winners that opened in more than 25 theaters. This year, things are different. Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed “Belfast” became an immediate frontrunner as the winner of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival’s often-predictive Audience Award. In the past, a platform release for the sensitive black-and-white period film would certainly follow. This year, Focus is expected...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy