Even when you knew what was coming, Jon Batiste's performance on Sunday evening at the Austin City Limits Music Festival was transcendent. Some of us had seen him here in Austin recently, taping the festival's namesake television program in July at ACL Live for an hourlong episode that's set to premiere this Saturday, Oct. 16, on PBS stations nationwide. Tens of thousands more crowded around the T-Mobile stage for Batiste's 7:30 p.m. set that, all apologies to headliners Tyler the Creator and Duran Duran, felt like THE big event at Zilker Park on the fest's final day.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO