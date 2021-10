GALESBURG, Ill. — Time and time again, smoke alarms have been proven to save lives in the event of a fire. Nearly three out of every five home fire deaths occurred in homes with no alarms or alarms that failed to go off, according to the National Fire Protection Association's 2021 Smoke Alarms in U.S. Home Fires report, and the death rate in home structure fires was 55% lower in homes with working alarms.

