Charlotte, NC

Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.

