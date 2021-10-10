Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs inactives, Week Five

When you lay it out on the line you can only hope that you come out ahead. The Bills gave everything they could and laid it out on the line. It was just a fun game to watch but they fully understand that going against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid play calling they would need a full 60 minutes of play. But this is the first time in a long time I have to believe that a honest discussion can be that the Bills are the best team in the league. I mean that with a sense that their isn't a "but" on the end of it. There isn't the Bills are the best team in the league "but" it is just the Bills are the best team in the league, period. The Bills were the Master of Disaster last night.

