Injured hiker catches ride on Conway Scenic Railroad

By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maine hiker was rescued by the Conway Scenic Railroad after she hurt an ankle on railroad tracks Sunday in Crawford Notch, officials said. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, conservation officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were notified a hiker, identified as Allie Wityak, 33, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, was a little over a mile from the train station near the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch when she sustained a serious ankle injury and was unable to walk.

www.unionleader.com

