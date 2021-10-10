Injured hiker catches ride on Conway Scenic Railroad

A Maine hiker was rescued by the Conway Scenic Railroad after she hurt an ankle on railroad tracks Sunday in Crawford Notch, officials said. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, conservation officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were notified a hiker, identified as Allie Wityak, 33, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, was a little over a mile from the train station near the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch when she sustained a serious ankle injury and was unable to walk.