San Francisco Giants fans probably woke up this morning ready to puke. The way the NLDS came to an end Thursday night might as well have been the equivalent of a gut punch followed by a swift kick to the nether region. In case you missed the mess, the Giants were down one run with a man at first and Wilmer Flores at-bat in the bottom of the ninth. The team was down to their last out and Flores was down to his last strike. The pitch came in, it was a ball, and Flores didn’t swing. Well, according to everyone who wasn’t first base umpire Gabe Morales.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO