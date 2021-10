2021 Tulsa State Fair Day one of 2021 Tulsa State Fair wraps up.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair will close early Sunday evening due to severe weather in Oklahoma.

According to a statement from the fair, they will close at 7 p.m. Tickets and parking will be sold until 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone that is on fair property as severe weather develops is encouraged to to enter the nearest indoor facility.

