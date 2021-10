Brad Larsen and his coaching staff need to figure out where the jigsaw pieces fit for the Blue Jackets’ opening roster. That’s why they took an NHL roster to an exhibition game Monday in Buffalo and why the Jackets will do the same for their remaining three games to close out the preseason. Larsen wants an internal competition for NHL roles to sort itself out before facing the Arizona Coyotes in the season-opener Oct. 14 at Nationwide Arena.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO