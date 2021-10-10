Bengals' Samaje Perine: Good in expanded role

Fantasy managers have another week where they have to deal with injuries, especially to running backs. Dalvin Cook returned, but he did not put up RB1 numbers. Christian McCaffrey remains out and Elijah Mitchell sat out another game. On the field, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery both limped off, putting their Week 5 availability in doubt. Look at your roster: you need to own the backup to your stud running back. You never know what is going to happen and each week that is proven again and again. After that, check out the rest of the waiver wire list.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO