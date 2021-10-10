Bengals' Samaje Perine: Good in expanded role
Perine rushed 11 times for 59 yards and caught four of five targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers. Perine opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown reception and proceeded to lead Cincinnati's backfield despite starter Joe Mixon playing through an ankle injury. Whereas Mixon managed 35 scrimmage yards and a score from his 11 touches, Perine comfortably set season highs across the board, taking advantage of his newfound opportunity. Although it's possible Mixon gets closer to full health to command a larger workload in Week 6 versus the winless Lions, Perine's performance Sunday could garner him more chances to show his stuff from his second-string role.www.cbssports.com
