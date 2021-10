It’s not exactly “now or never," but Emil Bemstrom does need to start tapping into his scoring potential sooner than later for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bemstrom, 22, is heading into his third NHL season and hasn’t played up to the expectations heaped upon his arrival in 2019. After torching the Swedish Hockey League with 23 goals, 12 assists and 35 points in 47 games for Djurgardens, Bemstrom headed to Columbus as the youngest player in SHL history to lead the league in goals.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO