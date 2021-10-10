Football Team's DeAndre Carter: Productive in Sunday's loss
Carter caught four of eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Saints. He also gained 11 yards on his lone carry. Pressed into a larger role in the offense with Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring) both out of action, Carter became even more important for Washington when Curtis Samuel left the game with a groin injury. Carter came into the week with only one catch on the year, but he could be poised for another productive effort in Week 6 against Kansas City.www.cbssports.com
