Bills' Matt Milano: Can't go for SNF

The Buffalo Bills weathered an early storm of scrapes and bruises on their roster, and after their win against the Kansas City Chiefs, their roster is looking pretty healthy overall. The headline of Thursday’s practice report is that Matt Milano (hamstring) was practicing for the first time in two weeks. That he’s already on the field for the first practice day of the week, is an indication that he’ll be playing against the Tennessee Titans - as long as he doesn’t aggravate the injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO