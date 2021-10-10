CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Matt Milano: Can't go for SNF

 6 days ago

Milano (hamstring) will not play in Sunday night's game at Kansas City, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Milano is a key component for the highly rated Buffalo defense, both as a tackler and a versatile defender, so it will be that much more difficult for the underdog Bills to slow down Patrick Mahomes and company without him. Travis Kelce managers should take note, as Milano would normally be the guy to cover the opposing tight end.

