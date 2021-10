Korpisalo will play in his first preseason game this year Monday against the Sabres, Jeff Svoboda of BlueJackets.com reports. The netminder dealt with a lower-body injury earlier in camp, but he's now been cleared for action and will likely get the start with young Daniil Tarasov being the only other goalie the Jackets are taking with them to Buffalo. Korpisalo is expected to work in a timeshare with Elvis Merzlikins again this season, but he could be the 1B option for Columbus after Merzlikins signed a five-year contract extension last month.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO