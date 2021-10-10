CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Overnight Shooting In South Sacramento

 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An overnight shooting in South Sacramento left one person dead and another hospitalized, police said on Sunday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, a report of a shooting came in just before 1 a.m. from the 5200 block of Summerbrook Way.

One adult man was found shot and pronounced dead moments later by fire personnel. A second man had taken himself to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Sacramento police said detectives would be canvassing the area for evidence and possible witnesses.

There was no information available on a possible suspect. Sacramento police said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

