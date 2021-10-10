CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

DePaul study links poor birth outcomes to untreated depression during pregnancy

By Jan Coleman
 6 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A study by a DePaul University researcher stated poor birth outcomes can be the result of untreated depression during pregnancy.

The study found a link between low birth weights and premature births if the soon-to-be moms suffer from untreated depression.

With poor birth outcomes worse for the babies of Black mothers than their white peers, birth outcomes have a major impact on what happens to the rest of your life. A baby born early or small is more likely to have cardiovascular disease and chronic illness.

The study recommended doctors do more research on maternal morbidity, that is the diseases and conditions that impact mothers-to-be.

