Oak Creek land sale means start of construction for lakefront housing

Milwaukee developer Scott Lurie’s F Street Group and the city of Oak Creek completed a $3.7 million lakefront land sale that was 18 months in the making. The about 30-acre sale means infrastructure work for new apartments and for-sale houses on former industrial land near Lake Vista Park. The project is moving forward after significant cleanup and preparation work by the city of Oak Creek, and approval of a city $36.6 million spending package for F Street’s planned multi-year development of up to 700 housing units.