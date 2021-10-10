CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek land sale means start of construction for lakefront housing

By Sean Ryan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee developer Scott Lurie’s F Street Group and the city of Oak Creek completed a $3.7 million lakefront land sale that was 18 months in the making. The about 30-acre sale means infrastructure work for new apartments and for-sale houses on former industrial land near Lake Vista Park. The project is moving forward after significant cleanup and preparation work by the city of Oak Creek, and approval of a city $36.6 million spending package for F Street’s planned multi-year development of up to 700 housing units.

