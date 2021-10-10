Back 4 Blood PS5 Review – An Exhilarating L4D Spiritual Successor

Astria Ascending is one of those special projects, that you have to be in the loop, to even know about its existence. If you are a hardcore JRPG fan you have been looking forward to it, since you first heard about it the first time. You didn’t need to know any more details than the fact that it is developed by people who also worked on Final Fantasy, aiming to bring back the classical experience. You will not be discouraged by the fact that it failed as a mobile title, but the time of waking up has come.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO