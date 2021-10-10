Back 4 Blood PS5 Review – An Exhilarating L4D Spiritual Successor
The wait is finally over! Fans of the Left 4 Dead series have been waiting over a decade for a new installment to this cult classic zombie shooter. I honestly felt it would never happen but here we are in the year 2021 and Back 4 Blood is not only the spiritual successor but also developed by Turtle Rock Studios who are the original dev team behind L4D 1&2. So, does it deliver in rekindling all the memorable feels L4D gave us while introducing new gameplay mechanics to make it feel fresh?thekoalition.com
Comments / 0