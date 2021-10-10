CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s Family Reacts to Her ‘SNL’ Roasting: Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Respond

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBj82_0cNCRz4C00
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner. Shutterstock (2); Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

All in good fun! Kim Kardashian took plenty of shots at her family while hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 9, and her siblings have revealed their reactions to her mocking them.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to get the biggest roasting with an entire sketch of Kim, 40, impersonating her. In the “People’s Kourt” skit, Kim played Kourtney, 42, as a judge, using an emotionless voice and almost no facial expressions.

“This is so cringe. Guilty,” she said as she settled a dispute between mom Kris Jenner (who made a cameo as herself) and sisters Kylie Jenner (Melissa Villaseñor) and Kendall Jenner (Halsey). But who was she deeming guilty? “I don’t care, you pick,” Kim-as-Kourtney answered.

Even the Poosh founder’s love life wasn’t off limits. Mikey Day played Travis Barker, who stopped by to make out in the middle of the court. “Will you drum ‘All the Small Things’ on my ass when we get home?” she asked before Machine Gun Kelly (Pete Davidson) and Megan Fox (Chloe Fineman) made an appearance.

In real life, Kourtney was celebrating Travis’ son Landon Barker’s 18th birthday while Kim’s episode was airing, according to her social media posts. She caught up with Saturday Night Live on Sunday morning, and she shared her reaction via Instagram.

“Ahhhhh! This is everything!” she captioned a video of “The People’s Kourt” on TV. “@KimKardashian you killed SNL.”

She also enjoyed Kim’s fake Skims commercial, where she advertised shapewear for dogs. “Finally watching!” she wrote. “PROUD SISTER!”

Kourtney wasn’t the only target. No one in Kim’s family was safe from her SNL jabs. One of the more surprising jokes of the night came when the Selfish author joked that Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, was a “gold digger.” However, Kris, 65, said she was “so so proud” of the host and emphasized that Kim’s jokes were made without malice.

“Not only was she beautiful, funny, outrageous and didn’t take herself too seriously, but she took this on with such importance and focus. She was calm, kind, smart, funny, hilarious and vulnerable,” the manager wrote in a lengthy tribute via Instagram on Sunday. “She showed that she is always in on the joke and really knows how to be stunningly fabulous and knows how to make fun of herself at the same time. She did her monologue with the best mix of LOVE, vulnerability, self depreciation, humor, beauty, intelligence and kindness.”

Khloé Kardashian, who also made a cameo on Saturday Night Live in the “People’s Kourt” sketch, agreed with her mother. “Eery single word you said is completely spot on! I am beaming with pride! What a show this was!” the 37-year-old commented on Kris’ post. “What a phenomenal show that we were blessed and fortunate enough to make a cameo on! Definitely something I will never forget for the rest of my life! Kimberly I am so incredibly proud of you!”

Kardashian fans will likely get to see more reactions on the family’s new series for Hulu soon. The reality TV show started filming in September, and it is expected to have a much faster turnaround than Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which often aired the family’s drama months after the story lines played out in the headlines.

“The new show is going to have the entire family be part of it, but Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kris are going to be on it the most,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “There’s a strong focus on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the last season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. They’re making [the new show] somewhat political.”

Scroll down to see how Kim’s family reacted to her SNL episode below:

RELATED PEOPLE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

