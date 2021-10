It was a nightmare game for the kickers today in Cincinnati. But Packers kicker Mason Crosby finally did what Bengals kicker Evan McPherson did not, and made a field goal. Crosby’s game-winning 49-yarder gave the Packers a 25-22 overtime win, but the story of the game was the incredible stretch of missed field goals before that: Between Crosby and McPherson, there were five consecutive missed field goals at the end of the game, with three in the final minute and a half of the fourth quarter, and two more in overtime.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO