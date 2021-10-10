Farmington Hills council talks energy, vision committees
Farmington Hills council members will consider a resolution Monday that would establish the Farmington Hills Innovation, Energy and Environmental Sustainability Committee. Officials last discussed the citizen-led committee during a September 27 study session. The latest resolution draft envisions an 11-member group made up of Farmington Hills residents, business representatives, an environmentalist, a utility company representative, members of the Broadband Task Force and Economic Development Corporation, a student, technical experts, and up to two people from Farmington.farmingtonvoice.com
