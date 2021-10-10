CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Down a man, Rapids charge back to stun Minnesota

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstitute Michael Barrios scored on the break in the 84th minute after drawing a game-tying penalty kick, and the 10-man Colorado Rapids rallied for a 3-1 victory over host Minnesota United on Sunday afternoon. Cole Bassett leveled the match from the spot in the 73rd minute after Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler...

www.bemidjipioneer.com

