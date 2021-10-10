This Is The Most Extreme Offroad Expedition Ford Has Ever Made
Overlanding -- traveling by vehicle, usually off-road, usually off the grid, usually camping -- is a balancing act between bringing a vehicle that's big enough to carry all of your stuff for an extended period of time, but small and maneuverable enough to get through tight obstacles to get farther off the beaten path. Or you can just say "screw it" and get the biggest vehicle you can find. And then attach a trailer.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0