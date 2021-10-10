This Is The Most Extreme Offroad Expedition Ford Has Ever Made

Jeep's boss has been talking smack about Ford's off-road ability of late, claiming that buyers of the Ford Explorer Timberline are being tricked. Ford has responded in a classy manner, simply pointing out that the Bronco and other new vehicles have been welcomed with open arms by buyers, and that's all that matters. While Jeep owners may feel that their vehicles are more capable off-road and Bronco owners will feel similarly, there's no denying that both brands are brilliant at what they do and are always looking to improve the capability of their vehicles.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO