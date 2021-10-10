CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

East Towne needs market, not shelter -- Marijane Curry

By Logan Wroge
madison
 6 days ago

I would like the mayor and the City Council to reconsider their purchase of a building near East Towne Mall. I believe the city should consider revitalizing the East Towne Mall area by placing the Public Market there and leaving the men's shelter at its current location at the former Fleet Services building on North First Street. We desperately need help in changing the face of this depressed area of Madison and I think a Public Market would help all the businesses currently in the area that are struggling.

madison.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Market#Homeless Shelter#Near East#East Towne Mall#The City Council#Fleet Services
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy