The story goes that on Oct. 13, 1971, a military helicopter from Ft. Benning loaded with Agent Orange flew over Monroe County and collided with a crop duster dusting a cornfield at what is now known as Hamlin Hills just over the interstate on Hwy. 18. Unfortunately, besides the helicopter crew and the airplane pilot, some civilian workers on the farm were also killed. Due to a decision by the military to leave the aircraft there because of the chemical biohazard, you can see the rusty remains of the crash from the highway to this day. A government agency reportedly visits the site yearly to take soil samples from spots in the field where corn refuses to grow in the interest of public health. Now, just in time for Halloween, you too can visit the crash site.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO