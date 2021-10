Is Brad Pitt Dating? Is He Single? Here is What We Know. It had been approximately 12 years of the marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together, and then what occurred they both became separated and announced their divorce. Within the last 12 years, they had 6 children and both of them with their children seemed like one of the happy families in the world. Brad and Angelina’s fans are shocked and felt very sad for their divorced life. A father of six children named Brad Pitt recently got the Award in a show and gone solo through the red carpet. Apart from this, he told me while receiving the award that “I dedicate this award to me, children, they make my life even more colorful.”

