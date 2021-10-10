76ers' Jaden Springer could spend part of season in G League

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers on Saturday hinted that rookie Jaden Springer could spend some time in the NBA G League with their affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers have plenty of depth in the backcourt — even without Ben Simmons — which could mean Springer may not see a ton of playing time. The team has the luxury of having the Blue Coats in close proximity to Philadelphia, ensuring an easy back and forth for Springer.

Rivers really likes the setup in Delaware, where the team scrimmaged over the weekend.

Just trying to find a position where he can fit in. I think here will be big for him. This has to be one of the better G League communities in the NBA. I haven’t visited all the facilities so I wouldn’t know that but I’m just gonna make a guess. The ones that I’ve visited, this is the best one that I’ve seen and close to Philly, being here in Delaware, I just think it’s a good fit for us.

Rivers also pointed to Blue Coats head coach Coby Karl and his ability to develop Springer and the rest of the younger players within the organization. The team has used the Blue Coats extensively in recent memory and has found success in doing so.

Springer figures to spend much of his rookie campaign in a developmental role, either with the Sixers or Blue Coats. The opportunity to play with the Blue Coats should only help improve his game and ease the transition to the NBA.

