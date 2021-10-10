CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders running back Peyton Barber is inactive against Bears

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders rotational running back Peyton Barber is inactive for Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears. Barber hurt his toe in last Monday night’s road loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. It was reported by NFL Media during the week that he would miss about three weeks. However, Barber did practice some Friday and was listed as questionable on the injury report. Perhaps he will play next week at the Denver Broncos. Starting Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs is fully healthy for the first time since Week 1.

