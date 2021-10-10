60 Minutes visits Deep Springs College
In a remote valley deep in the California desert lies an experiment in higher education like no other. Here, at Deep Springs College, roughly two dozen students study great books and perform difficult, manual labor on a working ranch. They do this without any of the usual staples of college life – there is no drinking at Deep Springs, there are no football games and students can't even leave the valley while class is in session, except in rare circumstances.
