60 Minutes visits Deep Springs College

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a remote valley deep in the California desert lies an experiment in higher education like no other. Here, at Deep Springs College, roughly two dozen students study great books and perform difficult, manual labor on a working ranch. They do this without any of the usual staples of college life – there is no drinking at Deep Springs, there are no football games and students can't even leave the valley while class is in session, except in rare circumstances.

Deep Springs College brings rigorous academics to a ranch in the high California desert

Ahh college... Lazy afternoons on the quad, parties, homecoming games and, too often, crippling student debt. Tonight, we'll take you to a school that has none of those. In terms of class size, it's one of the smallest colleges in the country. In terms of landmass, one of the largest. For two years, around 26 of the world's brightest come to California to live in seclusion, govern their own affairs and submit to rigorous coursework and hard labor on a working ranch. An experiment in education designed to forge the leaders of tomorrow, dreamt up by an eccentric industrialist a century ago. Think your school was rigorous? Think your school had its quirks? Join us on a visit to Deep Springs.
