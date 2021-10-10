Cañon City Tigers’ EZ Ortega and Brandon Chavez qualify for state tennis tourney
The Cañon City Tigers’ EZ Ortega and Brandon Chavez have qualified for the state tennis tournament in Pueblo. The No. 1 doubles the duo will compete Thursday through Saturday at the Pueblo City Park courts. They entered the regional tournament as the sixth seed out of seven teams in their division. In the first round Friday, they upset the fourth-seeded Pueblo Centennial 6-1, 6-1.www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
Comments / 0