CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants inactives: Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper both active

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys are about to host the New York Giants, their third consecutive game at home, and after a rocky start to the season things have stabilized a bit on the injury front. After the first game of the season it felt like this team was going to be navigating roster difficulties all throughout the year, but as noted things have finally calmed and all is as well as it can be generally speaking.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
247Sports

Ezekiel Elliott: Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys RB being rewarded for offseason work

Through four games of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking like the player the franchise drafted him to be once again. Elliott has lost significant weight and is posting strong numbers out of the backfield once again. On his weekly 105.3 The Fan appearance on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that there is, “no question,” Elliott is being rewarded for his work in the offseason.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Giants score: Dallas rolls over rivals as New York loses Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to injuries

It was a matchup headlined by Dak Prescott playing his first game against the New York Giants since suffering a season-ending fractured ankle against them in Week 5 of the 2020 season, and he'd land his vengeance in a big way when the Dallas Cowboys landed a 44-20 victory at AT&T Stadium to dig into the top spot of the NFC East standings a bit more. And it's a game that saw the Giants lose more than just the contest itself, with quarterback Daniel Jones joining running back Saquon Barkley as two franchise players carted off with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
giants.com

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Week 5

The New York Giants will visit AT&T Stadium to clash with the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and renew their NFC East rivalry. Big Blue secured its first win of the season in overtime last week, knocking off the New Orleans Saints 27-21 inside the Caesars Superdome. Dallas also won in Week 4 as it handed the Carolina Panthers their first loss of 2021 and earned its third consecutive win.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys lose Amari Cooper to hamstring injury vs. Panthers

One of the Dallas Cowboys’ top weapons in the passing game, Amari Cooper suffered a hamstring injury against the Carolina Panthers. The Dallas Cowboys’ offense was dealt an early blow in their game Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper went down in the first quarter...
NFL
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman: New York Giants 'Aren't in Dallas Cowboys' Class'

ARLINGTON - For those Dallas Cowboys fans who think FOX analyst Troy Aikman is biased against his former team?. The New York Giants would like a word. "In my opinion,'' said Aikman, previewing the Sunday Week 5 game he'll be working at AT&T Stadium, "and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but (the Giants) aren’t in Dallas’ class. as far as I’m concerned.”
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 5 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys Defense

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn at the end of the 2020 season, and he replaced Mike Nolan as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Tasked with fixing a historically bad defense that ranked 28th in points allowed, 23rd in yards allowed, and 31st in rushing yards allowed at 158.8 yards per game, Quinn has made strides.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The New York Giants#American Football
105.3 The Fan

Dallas Cowboys inactives for Week 4 vs Panthers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys have unveiled their inactive list for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers this afternoon at AT&T Stadium. Quarterback Will Grier, safety Donovan Wilson, offensive tackle Ty Nskehe, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, wide receiver Simi Fehoko, safety Israel Mukuamu and defensive end Dorance Armstrong are all inactive for today's game, the team announced about 90 minutes before kick.
NFL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Are Giants’ James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson ready for massive challenge vs. Cowboys’ Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb?

The Giants are riding high after Sunday’s gutsy comeback win in New Orleans. But it won’t matter a whole lot if Giants cornerbacks James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson can’t handle Cowboys wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb this week in Dallas. Want more Giants coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes...
NFL
numberfire.com

Amari Cooper (hamstring/rib) to play for Cowboys versus Giants

Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring, rib) returned to practice on Thursday. Cooper sat out Wednesday, but he participated in individual drills Thursday and said he will play in Week 5 agains the New York Giants. “I’m good," Cooper claimed. He caught 3 passes on 3 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants lose 44-20, suffer injuries against Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants fell short in their Week Five matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants’ record falls to 1-4 after their 44-20 loss to Dallas. The Giants lost in more than one way today. They lost the game but also lost multiple key players to injury. Daniel Jones (concussion), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee), and Rodarius Williams (knee) all suffered injuries during today’s contest that kept them OUT for the game. Updates to come, but seemingly every injury was significant.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper updates injury status

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper updated everyone on the status of his injury to his leg. In Sunday’s win against the Carolina Panthers, Cooper left the game in the first quarter after tweaking his hamstring. He would sit out an entire series with the score tied 7-7 but returned back to the field late in the same quarter.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory are questionable for Sunday

The Cowboys list running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee), receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s NFC East game against the Giants. Coach Mike McCarthy, though, did not appear concerned about their availability during his news conference. All three players were limited Friday. Elliott...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

First look: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

The New York Giants (1-3), fresh off their first win of the year, hit the road in Week 5 to face the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (3-1). Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Giants vs. Cowboys odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy