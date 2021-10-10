Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants inactives: Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper both active
The Dallas Cowboys are about to host the New York Giants, their third consecutive game at home, and after a rocky start to the season things have stabilized a bit on the injury front. After the first game of the season it felt like this team was going to be navigating roster difficulties all throughout the year, but as noted things have finally calmed and all is as well as it can be generally speaking.www.chatsports.com
