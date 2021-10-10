CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London

WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DE9BO_0cNCOTq100

LONDON (AP) — Matt Ryan didn’t have his top two wide receivers in London. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback did have Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson — and that was enough, especially with the New York Jets stumbling early again.

Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL score for Pitts, and the Falcons held on and closed out the Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Falcons (2-3) built a 20-3 halftime lead with Ryan finding wide-open targets despite the absence of receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. He was “pleasantly surprised” by how much separation his receivers had.

“It was an opportunity for a number of our wide receivers to step up and make plays,” Ryan said. “They had more playing time than they normally have.”

Atlanta coughed up a late lead last week in a 34-30 loss to Washington, but this time grounded out the win despite allowing the Jets (1-4) to stick around by losing two fumbles.

But Zach Wilson and the Jets had trouble moving the ball, which has been the story of the season for the rookie quarterback. Coming off his best game of the season last week against Tennessee, Wilson finished 19 of 32 for 192 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

Pitts, taken by Atlanta two spots after Wilson at No. 4 overall in the NFL draft in April, had his best game with nine receptions for 119 yards and his first NFL TD.

Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes with no interceptions. The 14-year veteran became the seventh QB to reach 5,000 completions and surpassed Eli Manning for the eighth-most passing yards in NFL history.

And he did it Sunday without Ridley, who didn’t accompany the team to London “due to a personal matter,” while Gage is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Patterson continued doing a little of everything for the Falcons, and the Jets had few answers for him. The running back/wide receiver/kick returner had seven receptions for 60 yards and ran for a team-leading 54 yards on 14 carries.

OK, maybe not “everything” as he was 0 for 1 passing, when he took a handoff and threw an incompletion.

The Jets struggled mightily again in the first half, gaining just 80 yards and getting five first downs compared to the Falcons’ 251 yards and 17 first downs in the first two quarters.

“We weren’t able to get going in the first half,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “A couple three-and-outs. Couldn’t get into a rhythm.”

New York battled back in the second half with rushing TDs from Ty Johnson and Michael Carter, but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

“We can’t keep trying to come-from-behind,” Wilson said. “The NFL is too hard to always come from behind. We have to find some way to move the ball from the beginning and get that confidence going.”

Carter’s 2-yard run and Jamison Crowder’s catch on the 2-point conversion trimmed Atlanta’s lead to 20-17 with 6:55 remaining.

The Falcons then finally found the dagger drive they’ve been missing, driving 75 yards on nine plays, ending with Mike Davis’ 3-yard run. On second-and-goal, Davis took the handoff, spun and got a collective push from his offensive linemen to get into the end zone to extend the lead to 27-17 with 2:19 to play. Davis finished with 53 yards on 13 carries.

The scoring drive included Olamide Zaccheaus’ 15-yard catch and dive for a first down to the Jets 24 on third-and-13 after Ryan found Pitts for a 39-yard gain.

“Kyle got behind the defense. He’s got incredible speed for a tight-end player,” Ryan said. “That’s not a thing most guys can do. That was a great play by Kyle and a really good call by Arthur Smith.”

Matt Ammendola’s 49-yard field goal made it 27-20, but the Jets’ onside kick was recovered by Zaccheaus — sealing Atlanta’s victory.

PITTS PARTY

After Patterson’s 17-yard reception to the Jets 2 in the first quarter, the Falcons got a mismatch with defensive end John Franklin-Myers covering Pitts on first-and-goal. Ryan hit Pitts near the back right corner of the end zone to make it 10-0.

Pitts, whose mother and father made the trip to watch him in person, said the Falcons had seen that coverage in film study of the Jets.

“I’ve been waiting on that all week — praying that that’s how they were going to run it,” Pitts said.

After another Jets three-and-out that included Wilson throwing behind Corey Davis, the Falcons ended a 77-yard drive with Hayden Hurst’s 17-yard TD catch to make it 17-0.

LONDON STALLING

London hasn’t been kind to rookie quarterbacks. With Wilson’s loss, they are 0-5 in the English capital since the NFL started staging regular-season games here in 2007.

It was the second London game for both teams, but their first at Tottenham. In 2014, the Falcons blew a 21-0 lead to the Detroit Lions, losing 22-21 on Matt Prater’s game-winning 48-yard FG at Wembley Stadium. A year later, the Jets beat the Miami Dolphins 27-14 also at Wembley.

The NFL will hold another game at Tottenham next Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Miami Dolphins.

UP NEXT

Jets: Bye week, then at the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 24

Falcons: Bye week, then at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Falcons Hold On Against Jets, 27-20

Apparently the Atlanta Falcons brought their "firsts" to do list with them to London. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts scored his first NFL touchdown, fellow tight end Hayden Hurst reached the end zone for the first time this season, and the Falcons defense intercepted its first pass of 2021. Most...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Jets can't stop Matt Ryan, offense can't overcome slow start in London loss to Falcons

LONDON — Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London. The Falcons (2-3) built a 20-3 halftime lead and eventually grounded out the victory despite allowing the Jets to stick around by losing two fumbles.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jet Lagged; Gang Green Comes out Flat in 27-20 London Loss to Falcons

The New York Jets had London buzzing. Gang Green fans filled local pubs as J-E-T-S chants rained down from the thousands of partygoers being treated to a rare Jets game across the pond. And it was all for naught. Once again, the Jets came out flat. The Falcons dominated in...
NFL
Daily Herald

With Ridley out, Jets defense preps for Falcons rookie Pitts

WARE, England -- Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is looking for his first touchdown, and the New York Jets want to keep it that way. Pitts could play a key role for Matt Ryan and the Falcons after the team announced that leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday's game in London for personal reasons.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ryan
chatsports.com

NY Jets 20, Atlanta Falcons 27: Zach Wilson struggles, Kyle Pitts goes off

A different kind of pub crawl, one set to climax with a comeback, fell just short for the New York Jets. Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two scores while Kyle Pitts set an infantile career-best with 119 yards on nine receptions as the Atlanta Falcons escaped from London with a 27-17 victory in London on Sunday morning.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Atlanta Falcons 27, New York Jets 20

All the momentum gained from the New York Jets‘ upset Week 4 win didn't make the plane trip across the pond, as the Atlanta Falcons coasted to a 27-20 victory over Zach Wilson and the Jets in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Falcons 3 Takeaways | Green & White Drop 27-20 Decision in London

Running backs Ty Johnson and Michael Carter each scored on the ground for the Jets on Sunday, but it wasn't enough for Robert Saleh's crew in their 27-20 loss to the Falcons. Atlanta moved to 2-3, riding the arm of Matt Ryan as the 14-year veteran threw for 342 yards and 2 TDs. And rookie TE Kyle Pitts broke out (9-119) while Jets QB Zach Wilson endured a tough afternoon in North London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets head into their bye week with a 1-4 record and will return to action in two weeks at New England against the Patriots.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Ap#The Atlanta Falcons
Yakima Herald Republic

5 things learned in Falcons’ 27-20 win over Jets

LONDON — Falcons fans were starting to get a little nervous. What was taking so long with the development of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, the fourth player taken in the most recent NFL draft. The wait is over. “I would say that it was relief just to be able...
NFL
Asbury Park Press

Live postgame updates from NFL in London: Falcons beat NY Jets 27-20

LONDON — The New York Jets are at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where they'll face the Atlanta Falcons this morning as they play their first game in the United Kingdom since 2015. The Jets are trying to avoid dropping to 1-4 before the bye week and rookie Zach Wilson is trying...
NFL
SkySports

Kyle Pitts praised by Matt Ryan, Arthur Smith after starring in Atlanta Falcons win in London

No Calvin Ridley, no Russell Gage, no problem for Arthur Smith, who unleashed his fourth overall pick tight end for 119 yards and a touchdown upon the NFL's return to London. Lofty expectations surrounding Pitts were heightened further during the offseason when the Falcons traded seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
jetnation.com

Lethargic in London; Jets Drop 27-20 Decision to Falcons as Offense Flounders

On this week’s episode of our New York Jets Podcast, JetNation Radio, Glenn Naughton and Dylan Tereman discuss the team’s week five 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The offense came out sputtering once again with Zach Wilson missing on several opportunities to make big plays. What’s the problem with Wilson and how did the O-line look?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
World
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
WJBF

WJBF

1K+
Followers
454
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy