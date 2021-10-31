Related
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon. The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...
There are bad penalty calls, and then there’s the penalty that was just called in the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game. One of the worst roughing the passer penalty calls of the season benefited Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys...
Michael Silver, a longtime NFL sportswriter and television analyst, is no longer with the NFL Network. Silver announced his career change on Tuesday afternoon. He’s transitioned from the NFL Network to Bally Sports. “A career update, for those of you who’ve asked (and for those who haven’t): I’m no longer...
The biggest story in the NFL this week involves Aaron Rodgers and his status for this Sunday. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The belief around the league was that Rodgers received the COVID-19 vaccine during the offseason....
Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Wednesday as co-host Sunny Hostin and guest Michele Tafoya clashed over ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his comparison of the league's draft process and training camps to slavery. During a discussion on Kaepernick's new Netflix special titled "Colin in Black and...
One of ESPN’s longtime channels will reportedly be shut down at the end of the year, according to a Thursday report from Sports Business Journal. According to the report, Disney plans on shutting down ESPN Classic by the start of 2022. The channel will reportedly be shut down on Jan....
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: Live stream, TV info, kickoff time for Sunday’s game
It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings this Halloween night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Dak Prescott and...
DAK PRESCOTT & FIRST-PLACE COWBOYS VISIT KIRK COUSINS & VIKINGS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO
STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 27, 2021 – Dak Prescott and the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys visit Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on this week’s Halloween edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on NBC, Peacock and Universo.
Vikings-Cowboys preview
Two proud franchises that have combined for 12 Super Bowl appearances and 35 Pro Football Hall of Famers clash on Sunday Night Football (7:20 PM, NBC) when the DALLAS COWBOYS (5-1) visit the MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3-3). • Each team is coming off its bye weekend, after each team captured overtime...
Vikings vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football could be a ‘shootout’
When they met in 2019, the Vikings and Dallas Cowboys combined for 52 points. In a 2020 game, they rang up 59. The teams meet again Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it would be no surprise if even more points are scored between the two potent offenses. “I...
Dallas Cowboys release final injury report ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Dallas Cowboys have released their final injury report ahead of the Sunday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. There are a number of players who are listed on the injury report. Limited Participants. Dorance Armstrong, DE (ankle) Dak Prescott, QB (calf) Tyron Smith, OT (ankle) The game status...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be a game-time decision vs. Vikings
FRISCO, Texas — Multiple sources said Dak Prescott has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings but his status remains a game-time decision as the Cowboys take a cautious approach to the health of their franchise quarterback. Prescott received platelet-rich plasma injections for his strained right...
Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Cowboys odds and prediction for Week 8 NFL game
Vikings +2.5 (-110) Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys prediction Week 8. If the Vikings are going to improve their record to 4-3 on Sunday, they’ll likely need to have their best performance of the season. Dallas has won their last five games and they’re in position to challenge for the top seed in the NFC playoffs this year.
Vikings vs. Cowboys: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
The Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Cowboys will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET next Sunday. Minnesota will need to watch out since Dallas has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys vs. Vikings, point spread, more
Vikings -1.5 (Vikings favored to win by 2 or more points, otherwise Cowboys cover) Moneyline: Vikings -139 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.19 total); Cowboys +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total) Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined. Prescott hasn't been...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Listed As Questionable For Sunday Vs. Vikings
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings with a calf injury, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Prescott has been dealing with a calf strain he suffered in Week 6 against the New England Patriots that has lingered through the team’s...
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: Live stream, injury report, news
The Dallas Cowboys continue their march to the playoffs and this week it takes them to Minneapolis to take on the unpredictable Minnesota Vikings and their potentially dangerous attack. Fresh off the bye, both teams are rested and ready. Dak Prescott is on track to be back ensuring this will...
How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Vikings in Week 8
The Minnesota Vikings are a dangerous team and fans shouldn’t fall for any lazy narrative about their .500 record on the season. They lost to AFC North leaders, the Cincinnati Bengals, by a field goal on the road, missed a last-second 37-yard field goal in Arizona against the still-undefeated Cardinals and then held the Cleveland Browns offense down in a14-7 defeat. The Vikings don’t have a bad loss on their schedule and could easily be 5-1 just like Dallas. The Cowboys do have some advantages though.
Cowboys vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere
This season's surprise package will be once again looking to exceed expectations as Dallas head to the U.S. Bank Stadium to take on a Minnesota side looking to make it four wins in a row. Read on for full details on how to watch Cowboys vs Vikings, no matter where...
