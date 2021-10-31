CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
Deadline

NBC Sports Broadcaster Al Michaels Comes Close To Confirming 2022 Move To Amazon In Podcast Interview

Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon. The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Penalty In Cowboys vs. Vikings

There are bad penalty calls, and then there’s the penalty that was just called in the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game. One of the worst roughing the passer penalty calls of the season benefited Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys...
The Spun

Longtime Reporter No Longer With The NFL Network

Michael Silver, a longtime NFL sportswriter and television analyst, is no longer with the NFL Network. Silver announced his career change on Tuesday afternoon. He’s transitioned from the NFL Network to Bally Sports. “A career update, for those of you who’ve asked (and for those who haven’t): I’m no longer...
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate, AJ Hawk, Reacts To Situation

The biggest story in the NFL this week involves Aaron Rodgers and his status for this Sunday. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The belief around the league was that Rodgers received the COVID-19 vaccine during the offseason....
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Shutting Down Longtime Channel

One of ESPN’s longtime channels will reportedly be shut down at the end of the year, according to a Thursday report from Sports Business Journal. According to the report, Disney plans on shutting down ESPN Classic by the start of 2022. The channel will reportedly be shut down on Jan....
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

DAK PRESCOTT & FIRST-PLACE COWBOYS VISIT KIRK COUSINS & VIKINGS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 27, 2021 – Dak Prescott and the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys visit Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on this week’s Halloween edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on NBC, Peacock and Universo.
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Vikings-Cowboys preview

Two proud franchises that have combined for 12 Super Bowl appearances and 35 Pro Football Hall of Famers clash on Sunday Night Football (7:20 PM, NBC) when the DALLAS COWBOYS (5-1) visit the MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3-3). • Each team is coming off its bye weekend, after each team captured overtime...
Pioneer Press

Vikings vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football could be a ‘shootout’

When they met in 2019, the Vikings and Dallas Cowboys combined for 52 points. In a 2020 game, they rang up 59. The teams meet again Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it would be no surprise if even more points are scored between the two potent offenses. “I...
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release final injury report ahead of game vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys have released their final injury report ahead of the Sunday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. There are a number of players who are listed on the injury report. Limited Participants. Dorance Armstrong, DE (ankle) Dak Prescott, QB (calf) Tyron Smith, OT (ankle) The game status...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be a game-time decision vs. Vikings

FRISCO, Texas — Multiple sources said Dak Prescott has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings but his status remains a game-time decision as the Cowboys take a cautious approach to the health of their franchise quarterback. Prescott received platelet-rich plasma injections for his strained right...
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Cowboys: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

The Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Cowboys will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET next Sunday. Minnesota will need to watch out since Dallas has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys vs. Vikings, point spread, more

Vikings -1.5 (Vikings favored to win by 2 or more points, otherwise Cowboys cover) Moneyline: Vikings -139 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.19 total); Cowboys +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total) Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined. Prescott hasn't been...
chatsports.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Listed As Questionable For Sunday Vs. Vikings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings with a calf injury, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Prescott has been dealing with a calf strain he suffered in Week 6 against the New England Patriots that has lingered through the team’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Vikings in Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings are a dangerous team and fans shouldn’t fall for any lazy narrative about their .500 record on the season. They lost to AFC North leaders, the Cincinnati Bengals, by a field goal on the road, missed a last-second 37-yard field goal in Arizona against the still-undefeated Cardinals and then held the Cleveland Browns offense down in a14-7 defeat. The Vikings don’t have a bad loss on their schedule and could easily be 5-1 just like Dallas. The Cowboys do have some advantages though.
KSN News

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

