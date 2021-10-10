Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Throckmorton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Haskell; Throckmorton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Haskell and northwestern Throckmorton Counties through 645 PM CDT At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Weinert, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weinert, Millers Creek Reservoir, Us-183 Near The Throckmorton- Baylor County Line and Us-277 Near The Haskell-Knox County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH