DALLAS — Texas gas prices are the cheapest in the country right now, according to AAA. AAA says that the average price per gallon of regular unleaded in the Lone Star State is $2.93 compared to $3.30 on average nationwide, the company said Thursday. That national average is six cents higher compared to last week and $1.12 higher than one year ago, AAA said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO