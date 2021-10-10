Ghostface Returns on the Official ‘Scream’ Poster!
With a trailer drop imminent, Paramount and Spyglass Media Group has shared the first official poster that’s nothing short of a scream, putting Ghostface and a bloodied knife front and center. The posters for the previous four Scream films have always highlighted the suspects cast, while this is the first to prominently feature the iconic slasher! It’s a glorious piece of art that demands attention in theater lobbies and eventually…your wall.bloody-disgusting.com
