Ghostface Returns on the Official ‘Scream’ Poster!

By Brad Miska
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a trailer drop imminent, Paramount and Spyglass Media Group has shared the first official poster that’s nothing short of a scream, putting Ghostface and a bloodied knife front and center. The posters for the previous four Scream films have always highlighted the suspects cast, while this is the first to prominently feature the iconic slasher! It’s a glorious piece of art that demands attention in theater lobbies and eventually…your wall.

bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’ First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)
