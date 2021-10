After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers, the team’s former quarterback, Charlie Batch, who is now a postgame analyst for DVE Radio, allegedly indicated that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is now being shackled under new offensive coordinator Matt Canada when it comes to his ability to check out of certain plays. While I did not hear Batch’s comments, the notion that I get is that he was mostly referring to fourth down plays, two of which the offense had on Sunday against the Packers.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO