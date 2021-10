Junction City overcame a stingy Emporia defense to defeat the Spartans 30-6 in football at Welch Stadium in Emporia Friday night. Emporia led 6-3 late into the second quarter before the Blue Jays scored the go-ahead touchdown on the last play of the first half. Junction City ( 6-1 ) then gradually pulled away in the second half. Blue Jay quarterback Xavion Felton threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the game.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO