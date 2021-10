CLARKSTON - Wednesday morning at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire with flames showing at at a Bridge Street motel. According to the Clarkston Fire Department, first arriving crews at 812 Bridge Street, the Hacienda Lodge, found heavy flames coming from between an outbuilding and the main structure. The first attack was able to knock down flames quickly but fire had spread to the attic of the motel with visible flame through the roof.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO