San Diego, CA

San Diego Runners Bonnie Keating, Anna Pasternak Take Titles at Long Beach Marathon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego runners made an impression in Sunday’s Long Beach Marathon, as Bonnie Axman Keating won the women’s marathon and Anna Pasternak took the half-marathon title. “It was a harder than anticipated, I guess I haven’t raced in a while,” Keating said after completing her first Long Beach Marathon in 10 years. “It’s exciting to get back out there again and get the work in. Today was such a great atmosphere, just the energy is great and there we’re a lot of people along the course from the community cheering us runners on.”

