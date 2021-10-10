CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans Top Plays from Week 5 vs. Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

Kentucky New Era
 6 days ago

Check out the Titans best plays from the Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

Florida Times-Union

Jaguars prepare for Tennessee Titans as coach Urban Meyer remains under scrutiny

As the Jaguars players came off the field Thursday after practice, many looked spirited. Some were even playful, like Adam Gotsis, who playfully tapped linebacker Damien Wilson as he stood in front of a camera during a television interview. While Urban Meyer remains under scrutiny for two viral videos that...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Keys to the game, 2021 NFL Week 5

THE JAGUARS WILL WIN IF … Trevor Lawrence can take care of the ball like he did against the Bengals. Lawrence should use his legs to offset the aggression from Tennessee’s defense and Jacksonville has to find ways to get Jamal Agnew involved in the offense. Defensively, if the Jaguars contain Derrick Henry as best they can and put pressure on Ryan Tannehill, they’ll win the game.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars in for 'smash-mouth' game against AFC South rival Tennessee Titans

For two consecutive weeks the Jaguars’ defense has had second half meltdowns that’ve derailed potential wins. They held Arizona and its dynamic offense to only one touchdown in the first half, then allowed them to score 24 points in the second half, 17 of which were scored in the third quarter.
NFL
State
Tennessee State
blackchronicle.com

Julio Jones ruled out, A.J. Brown set to return in Titans’ Week 5 game vs. Jaguars

After missing last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Jets, Titans receiver Julio Jones will miss the Titans’ Week 5 game against the Jaguars as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. A.J. Brown, who was also inactive for last Sunday’s loss in New York, has no injury designation heading into Sunday’s game. Brown, who is also dealing with a hamstring issue, was limited during Wednesday’s practice but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.
NFL
#Titans#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Titans Yt Channel
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 5- Titans vs. Jaguars

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Jacksonville Jaguars host on the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Week 5. Collegiately, Meyer's teams were 26-3 in rivalry games. Bowling Green was 1-1 against Toledo, Utah posted a 2-0 record against BYU, Florida tallied a 16-2 record against Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia and Ohio State was 7-0 against Michigan.
NFL
Columbia Daily Herald

Tennessee Titans' offense hums in throttling of Jaguars – and it's just in time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Look no further than one drive in the second quarter to see what this Tennessee Titans’ offense is capable of. It was the Titans’ third series of the game, near the midpoint of the second period. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill kicked it off with a play-action pass, finding receiver Marcus Johnson over the middle for 22 yards. There was a first-down run for running back Derrick Henry. A quick hitter in the flat to receiver Josh Reynolds for a first down. A reverse to receiver Chester Rogers to set up second-and-short. A direct snap to receiver Cam Batson, who took off on a read-option play into the red zone. The drive was capped with tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was wide open for a touchdown.
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans vs. Jaguars snap count report: How Tennessee used its roster in Week 5 victory

The Tennessee Titans bounced back from last Sunday’s debacle by beating the now 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 37-19. It wasn’t perfect, but the Titans made key plays when they needed them. Role players such as Marcus Johnson, Teair Tart and MyCole Pruitt made several positive contributions. Without further ado, here is how the Titans deployed their players against the Jaguars, via the team’s official snap count report.
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Derrick Henry TD Against the Jaguars | In the Booth

Mike Keith calls one of RB Derrick Henry's three touchdowns against the Jaguars during Week 5 at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright gets nod over Josh Lambo vs. Tennessee Titans

The Jaguars elevated kicker Matthew Wright Saturday to the active roster from the practice squad for the second consecutive week. He apparently won an open competition battle against Josh Lambo. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday Lambo had rejoined the team but would be competing for a kicking spot during...
NFL

