Titans Top Plays from Week 5 vs. Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Look no further than one drive in the second quarter to see what this Tennessee Titans’ offense is capable of. It was the Titans’ third series of the game, near the midpoint of the second period. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill kicked it off with a play-action pass, finding receiver Marcus Johnson over the middle for 22 yards. There was a first-down run for running back Derrick Henry. A quick hitter in the flat to receiver Josh Reynolds for a first down. A reverse to receiver Chester Rogers to set up second-and-short. A direct snap to receiver Cam Batson, who took off on a read-option play into the red zone. The drive was capped with tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was wide open for a touchdown.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO