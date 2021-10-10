CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Capitol View, Oct 10, 2021 – Democratic Party of Arkansas chair Grant Tennille discusses redistricting, 2022 plans

By Joseph Price
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View Jay Bir is joined by Grant Tennille, the new chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, to discuss redistricting and the party’s plans for 2022.

Also, on Capitol View Jay Bir showcases the state legislature giving it a go with several bills this week. The bills dealt with COVID-19 vaccines and employment status.
KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

