Capitol View, Oct 10, 2021 – Democratic Party of Arkansas chair Grant Tennille discusses redistricting, 2022 plans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View Jay Bir is joined by Grant Tennille, the new chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, to discuss redistricting and the party’s plans for 2022.

Also, on Capitol View Jay Bir showcases the state legislature giving it a go with several bills this week. The bills dealt with COVID-19 vaccines and employment status.

Watch the full show in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.