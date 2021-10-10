CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Live Updates: Severe Storms Move Into Eastern Oklahoma

By Ryan Welton
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere storms produced several brief tornadoes in southwestern, central and east-central Oklahoma Sunday evening causing isolated damage before moving toward Tulsa. In the town of Amber, in Grady County, power poles were snapped east of town along County Road 1300. A fire department official told News 9 that a shop was damaged as well as a house and the old grain silo in town. That silo is located near Main and Highway 92.

