CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Kenny Golladay Won't Return vs. Cowboys Because of Knee Injury

By Timothy Rapp, @@TRappaRT
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury, per the team. The 27-year-old was the crown jewel of the Giants' offseason, signing a four-year, $72 million deal. They brought him aboard to be the top receiving option on a promising offense that also includes superstar running back Saquon Barkley and pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Announce Unfortunate Update On Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants have made an unfortunate but expected decision on two of its star offensive weapons. On Friday, the team announced that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley had X-rays on ankle, Kenny Golladay getting MRI on knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and head coach Joe Judge didn’t offer much of an update on Barkley’s condition after the game. Judge told reporters that Barkley had X-rays taken, but said he did not know what they showed. Jordan...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract. Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Giants score: Dallas rolls over rivals as New York loses Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to injuries

It was a matchup headlined by Dak Prescott playing his first game against the New York Giants since suffering a season-ending fractured ankle against them in Week 5 of the 2020 season, and he'd land his vengeance in a big way when the Dallas Cowboys landed a 44-20 victory at AT&T Stadium to dig into the top spot of the NFC East standings a bit more. And it's a game that saw the Giants lose more than just the contest itself, with quarterback Daniel Jones joining running back Saquon Barkley as two franchise players carted off with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#New York Giants#The Dallas Cowboys#The Detroit Lions
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Tops century mark in upset win

Golladay caught six of seven targets for 116 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Saints. Golladay paced New York in receiving yards with fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both sidelined by hamstring injuries, though rookie Kadarius Toney ended up leading the team with nine targets. The former Lions wide receiver saved his most important play for overtime, gaining 23 yards to convert a 3rd-and-5 before Saquon Barkley sealed the win with a six-yard touchdown on the very next play. With his first 100-yard performance as a Giant in the books, Golladay will set his sights on scoring his first touchdown with Big Blue in his introduction to the Giants-Cowboys rivalry in Week 5.
NFL
chatsports.com

Is Giants’ Kenny Golladay in line for a breakout performance against New Orleans?

The New York Giants are once again struggling on offense to curate big plays downfield and take advantage of lesser defenses. Against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, the Giants only mustered 14 points, an embarrassing number considering their opponent had given up an average of 40 over the first two games of the season.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Advanced statistic shows Kenny Golladay’s improvement across weeks

The New York Giants signed Kenny Golladay this offseason to be their number one receiver. In fact, the Giants were confident enough in getting value from Golladay that they signed him to a $72 million dollar contract despite having other pressing needs such as strengthening the lines. Through the first few games of the season, Golladay didn’t really look like a player that was being paid such a large amount.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Giants: Dak Prescott Deja Vu; Injuries & Inactives for NFL Week 5

ARLINGTON - On a three-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys look to stay hot vs. NFC East Division foe New York Giants. … and a quartet of big Cowboys names are healthy enough to join QB Dak Prescott in today’s quest. A win would strengthen the Cowboys' first-place lead in...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys final injury report vs. New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have thrived despite injury concerns all season. On Friday, the final injury report was released and while Dallas will be missing to key players, the trio of stars that were questionable all week have the green light vs. the Giants on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys have been...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Cowboys injury news: Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams return to practice

Andrew Thomas (foot) and Leonard Williams (knee) returned to practice for the New York Giants on Thursday. Thomas, though, was obviously moving with a limp as he entered the Quest Diagnostics Training Center practice field. Thomas will likely be listed as a limited participant when the injury report comes out...
NFL
CBS Boston

Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On Thursday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys. Left guard Mike Onwenu was activated from the COVID-19 list and was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans in Week 5. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend. Elsewhere along the line, right guard...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Big Blue nightmare: Giants lose Barkley, Jones and Golladay to injury

Barkley’s left foot bent the wrong way after a collision with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. An overhead shot of the injury (Twitter link via Will Brinson of CBS Sports) showed severe swelling. That likely indicates a lateral inversion sprain, according to Dr. David J. Chao (on Twitter). Additional testing will confirm what Barkley has suffered, but it sounds like he’ll miss a few games at minimum.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy