Giants' Kenny Golladay Won't Return vs. Cowboys Because of Knee Injury

Golladay caught six of seven targets for 116 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Saints. Golladay paced New York in receiving yards with fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both sidelined by hamstring injuries, though rookie Kadarius Toney ended up leading the team with nine targets. The former Lions wide receiver saved his most important play for overtime, gaining 23 yards to convert a 3rd-and-5 before Saquon Barkley sealed the win with a six-yard touchdown on the very next play. With his first 100-yard performance as a Giant in the books, Golladay will set his sights on scoring his first touchdown with Big Blue in his introduction to the Giants-Cowboys rivalry in Week 5.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO